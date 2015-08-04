BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
CAIRO Aug 4 Egyptian property developer Emaar Misr said on Tuesday its first-half net profit jumped 283 percent to 522 million Egyptian pounds ($66.67 million).
Revenue rose to 1.56 billion pounds, the firm said in a statement.
Emaar Misr, a unit of Dubai's Emaar Properties, sold about 13 percent of its shares and raised 2.28 billion pounds in an initial public offering in June.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Jason Neely)
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
RIYADH, May 2 HSBC-controlled Saudi British Bank (SABB) is in discussions with lenders over a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that could come as early as this month, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.