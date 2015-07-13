BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
CAIRO, July 13 Egyptian developer Emaar Misr reported a 20 percent rise in first-half net sales to 3.91 billion Egyptian pounds ($499.36 million) on Monday led by its Mivida and Marassi projects.
The Mivida project saw a 45 percent increase in sales while Marassi saw a 40 percent increase, it said in a statement published on the Cairo bourse.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Erik Knecht and Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.