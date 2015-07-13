CAIRO, July 13 Egyptian developer Emaar Misr reported a 20 percent rise in first-half net sales to 3.91 billion Egyptian pounds ($499.36 million) on Monday led by its Mivida and Marassi projects.

The Mivida project saw a 45 percent increase in sales while Marassi saw a 40 percent increase, it said in a statement published on the Cairo bourse.

($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Erik Knecht and Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)