DUBAI Dec 13 Dubai's Emaar Properties
, builder of the world's tallest tower, announced on
Tuesday the appointment of Olivier Harnisch as the chief
executive of its hospitality and leisure business Emaar
Hospitality Group.
Harnisch joins from Brussels-based Carlson Rezidor Hotel
Group, where he previously served as chief operating
officer, the developer said in a statement.
He will be responsible for overseeing Emaar's three hotel
brands: The Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts,
and Rove Hotels and leisure assets.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold)