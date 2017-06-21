U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
DUBAI, June 21 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, has appointed Amit Jain as group chief executive, the company said on Wednesday.
Jain, who was chief operating officer of the group, assumes his position immediately.
Emaar's former CEO Abdullah Lahej left the company for Dubai Properties Group in April 2016, and at that time Emaar said Jain would handle the responsibilities of the CEO position on an acting basis. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.