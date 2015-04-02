* Alabbar departure talk persists despite denial
* Chairman's role in Egypt mega-project raises eyebrows
* Senior Emaar executives head to new rivals
* Emaar has no link to property startups - spokeswoman
By Hadeel Al Sayegh
DUBAI, April 2 As chairman of Emaar Properties
, Mohamed Alabbar has shaped much of Dubai's skyline,
but rapid growth in his outside real estate interests is raising
the possibility of a rarity in the Gulf - open shareholder
dissent.
Speculation persists that Alabbar and Emaar, the company he
founded in 1997, could soon part ways despite a categorical
denial from the firm last month.
His involvement in other firms' projects, such as a planned
$45 billion city in Egypt and developments from west Africa to
the Balkans, has raised eyebrows.
"This is something that is a concern for us," said one Emaar
shareholder," who declined to be named. "There is a conflict of
interest. The chairman owns a company in the same field."
A spokeswoman representing Alabbar did not immediately
respond to a Reuters request for comment on the shareholder's
remarks. Emaar directors are not currently barred from
involvement with other property groups.
Emaar has also lost a string of senior executives to rivals,
including one that is handling some of Alabbar's extramural
projects, raising further concerns that industry sources say may
come up at the group's annual shareholders' meeting on April 15.
The fortunes of Alabbar and Emaar - which developed Burj
Khalifa, the world's tallest building - are intertwined. "We're
in a region where who is running the show is as important as a
proper strategy, if not more," said Fathi Ben Grira, chief
executive of Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MENACORP.
Emaar's shares have recovered to around 7 dirhams from 6.25
immediately before the denial on March 19 that Alabbar was
leaving, but remain well below levels above 10 last September.
Born in 1956, Alabbar rose up through the state ranks by
working at the United Arab Emirates' central bank and the Dubai
government office in Singapore, before returning to the emirate
with a job at the Department of Economic Development.
In this period he became close to Dubai's ruler, Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, before founding Emaar.
Emaar, in which the state Investment Corporation of Dubai
holds a 29 percent stake, has experienced shareholder unrest
before - notably in 2011 over its failure to pay dividends after
the global financial crisis and subsequent property crash in
Dubai. It yielded to the investors' demands and paid up.
Nevertheless, any open questioning of Alabbar's position
would be unusual for the Gulf, where business disputes are
normally settled beyond public view.
BRAIN DRAIN
Speculation about Alabbar has grown since last month when he
signed an agreement to develop the Egyptian mega city on behalf
of Capital City Partners (CCP), of which he is a founding
partner. He is also a board member at Abu Dhabi's Eagle Hills,
which plans developments in Serbia, Nigeria and Bahrain.
Emaar has developed some of the best sites in Dubai and
beyond, but now has to compete with start up firms. The fact
that some have links to Alabbar perplexes investors in Emaar.
"Why wasn't the Egypt project given to Emaar Egypt, if you
think it's a good buy?" asked the shareholder.
"We see Emaar is not a priority for Dubai. There is no new
land being allocated, it's going to other companies," the
shareholder added. "It is clear that Emaar is not in a growth
mode, it is on autopilot."
Emaar's brain drain is another worry. Former chief executive
Low Ping now holds the same position at Eagle Hills. Salman
Sajid, previously chief financial officer of several Emaar
units, is Eagle Hills' CFO.
In an earlier email exchange with Reuters, the spokeswoman
explained Alabbar's relationship with the companies. "Mr.
Alabbar provides advice and counsel to CCP and Eagle Hills in
his official capacity," she said, without elaborating.
Emaar directors are allowed to sit on the boards of
competing firms by a resolution that must be approved annually
at the shareholders' meeting. So far, this has been a formality,
but a Dubai broker said this might not happen this time. "These
kinds of activities - high-level executives involved with
(other) big real estate companies (that) demand more of their
time - it definitely becomes a question mark," the broker said.
Nshama, a Dubai developer launched in September, has also
recruited heavily from Emaar.
Its chief executive, Fred Durie, was CEO of Emaar
International until November 2014 while chief operations officer
Abubakr Sidahmed was Emaar's senior director for projects until
September 2014. About this time, Nshama's CFO Raghuraj
Balakrishna also quit as Emaar's finance head.
Alabbar's spokeswoman said Nshama, along with CCP and Eagle
Hills, was not linked to Emaar. "All three are independent
companies and have no relationship with Emaar," she said. "Each
company hires talent from the real estate sector in the UAE and
across the globe."
GOVERNANCE
Under Alabbar, Emaar made ill-fated expansions into the
United States and India, but it remains Dubai's property market
leader and operated in 10 other countries. It was the first
property group to pay dividends after the crash from 2009, when
prices slumped about 50 percent.
Emaar paid a $2.45 billion special dividend in November
after spinning off its shopping malls businesses and similar
payouts are expected this year. However, Dubai's
housing market is softening again after rebounding in 2012-2014.
Emaar and Dubai have joined the MSCI Emerging Markets index
and international investors, who hold 21 percent of the group,
and local institutions expect higher governance standards.
"It raises a lot of questions over corporate governance, not
just for Emaar but for Dubai too," said one senior official at a
foreign institution that holds no stake in Emaar. "It all
depends on how quickly they can sort it out and if minority
shareholders suffer."
(additional reporting and writing by David French; editing by
Matt Smith and David Stamp)