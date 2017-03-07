DUBAI, March 7 Dubai's Emaar Properties , the developer of the world's tallest building, has proposed a cash dividend of 15 percent for 2016, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The developer, in which the government of Dubai has a minority stake, also said it had recorded a net profit of 5.233 billion dirhams ($1.42 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)