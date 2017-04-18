DUBAI, April 18 Dubai's Address Downtown hotel,
which was damaged in a New Year's Eve fire in 2015, will reopen
in the fourth quarter, the chief executive of the hospitality
group of operator Emaar Properties said on Tuesday.
"We are focusing on getting The Address Downtown more
beautiful than before, totally ready and we're well on track,"
Olivier Harnisch said at a news conference in Dubai.
Emaar Chairman Mohamed Alabbar had earlier said the
63-storey hotel and residential tower would reopen sometime this
year.
Harnisch declined to provide a specific date for the
reopening.
"It will definitely be before the end of the year," he said.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by David Evans)