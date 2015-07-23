Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q1 net profit flat, beats estimates
ABU DHABI, May 9 Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit, reported a small drop in first quarter profit on Tuesday but beat analysts forecast.
DUBAI, July 23 Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Thursday it was committed to its projects in India through its joint venture Emaar MGF Land, and that India was a key market for Emaar.
Its statement followed a report in India's Economic Times which quoted unnamed sources as saying Emaar was close to ending its decade-old joint venture with Indian firm MGF Developments.
"We would like to clarify that India is a key market for Emaar and we are committed to the success of our projects in India through our company, Emaar MGF Land Ltd," Emaar said in a statement to the Dubai bourse.
"As part of streamlining our growth strategy, we conduct regular reviews of the ongoing operations of the company," it said, adding that it was considering a number of options to ensure that its growth objectives were met, and would disclose any information if and when it was finalised. It did not elaborate. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
