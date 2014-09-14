DUBAI, Sept 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties is
seeking to raise up to 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.58 billion) from
the initial public offer of shares in its malls unit, the
company said in a statement on Sunday.
Emaar expects to sell 2 billion shares in Emaar Malls Group
with a price range of 2.50 to 2.90 dirhams per share, it said in
an announcement in local newspaper Khaleej Times.
The final offer price will be determined following a
bookbuilding process.
The share sale starts on Sunday and ends on Sept. 24 for
retail investors and Sept. 26 for institutional investors. The
shares will be listed on Dubai Financial Market on Oct. 2.
