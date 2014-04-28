By Praveen Menon and Mirna Sleiman
| DUBAI, April 28
DUBAI, April 28 Emaar Properties is
talking to regulators about the possibility of listing its
shopping malls unit on Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the
emirate's main bourse, instead of Nasdaq Dubai, sources aware of
the matter said on Monday.
Last month, Dubai's biggest property firm hired Morgan
Stanley to manage an 8-9 billion dirham ($2.2-2.5 billion)
listing of the unit, which would be one of the biggest equity
deals in the region for years.
Company officials previously said there might be a dual
listing on Nasdaq Dubai, the smaller of the emirate's two
exchanges, and London.
But the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity since
the matter isn't yet public, said Emaar was now considering DFM
instead of Nasdaq Dubai.
Asked to comment, Emaar said in a statement: "Emaar is
considering several options regarding the listing of Emaar
Malls, including DFM and will announce details when they are
finalised."
It declined to comment on whether a London listing was still
part of the plan.
Emaar has said it wants to offer as much as 25 percent of
the malls unit. That is potentially problematic for a DFM
listing, since companies listing there are normally required to
float stakes of at least 55 percent; this rule has deterred some
firms, and the last DFM listing occurred in 2009.
Nasdaq Dubai has a much lower free float requirement of 25
percent, but it attracts less trading activity than the DFM and
has only about 10 listed equities.
Exceptions to the DFM's 55 percent rule have been made in
the past, and the sources said the possibility of Emaar
obtaining special permission to go below that level had been
raised.
It is also possible that legal changes could facilitate a
listing of the unit on the DFM. The United Arab Emirates'
economy minister said last month that a new law covering
companies' operations was expected to be approved soon.
One article in a version of the law given preliminary
approval last year would reduce the minimum free float in
initial public offers of shares on the DFM to 30 percent from 55
percent. Officials have not confirmed whether the article
lowering the ratio will be included in the final version of the
law approved by the UAE's president.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)