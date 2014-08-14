DUBAI Aug 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Thursday it had not yet taken a decision on the timing of an initial public offering of its malls business, which was expected later this year.

In a statement released on the Dubai stock exchange, the firm said details of the proposed listing would be announced in "due course".

The Emaar Malls Group listing is expected to raise 8 to 9 billion dirhams ($2.18-$2.45 billion), making it one of the region's largest equity offers since 2008.

Local media reports said the company would list its mall business on the Dubai stock exchange in mid-September. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Archana Narayanan)