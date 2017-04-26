BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
DUBAI, April 26 Emaar Properties said on Wednesday that its hospitality unit will be listed at an appropriate time depending on business requirements and market conditions.
Emaar's strategy was to make its business units independent listed companies, it said.
The company was responding to a media report on Tuesday about Emaar Hospitality Group, it said without elaborating. (Reporting By Tom Arnold)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: