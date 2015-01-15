DUBAI Jan 15 Dubai's Emaar Properties
has agreed with banks to slash the interest rate on a $500
million syndicated loan, the developer said, in the latest
example of a local company winning a cut in funding costs from
cash-flush bank lenders.
Emaar, Dubai's largest listed developer and a bellwether of
the emirate's main bourse, said in a statement to Reuters that
as of Dec. 11, the pricing on the loan had fallen by 1.5
percent, with banks agreeing to the London interbank offered
rate plus 1.25 percent.
Margins on the loan will range to 1.75 percent based on loan
drawdown proportions, it added.
The loan was signed in September 2013 with $450 million to
mature in 2018 and $50 million to come due in 2020, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Emaar did not reveal how many banks were
in the syndicate or identify them by name, but said it mostly
consisted of banks from the United Arab Emirates.
Emaar reported a 21 percent rise in third-quarter net profit
in October. Dubai's government has a minority stake in
Emaar.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)