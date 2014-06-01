DUBAI, June 1 Dubai's Emaar Properties
said on Sunday that its Emaar Malls Group has raised a $1.5
billion sharia-compliant loan through a consortium of local
banks to optimise its capital structure ahead of a planned
listing of the unit.
Emaar said the loan is repayable in seven years and carries
a profit rate of 1.75 percent over the London interbank offered
rate (Libor).
The funds are provided on an equal basis by three Dubai
lenders - Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq and
Noor Bank - and two from Abu Dhabi - First Gulf Bank
and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported on
Thursday.
Emaar did not specify which banks were involved in the
statement.
The developer plans to list up to 25 percent of Emaar Malls
Group on the Dubai bourse at a later date in a flotation that is
expected to be valued at around 8 to 9 billion dirhams
($2.18-$2.45 billion), Emaar said last week.
($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)