Sri Lankan rupee weaker on importer dlr demand in dull trade
COLOMBO, May 29 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Monday in dull trade as dollar demand from importers outpaced exporter selling and inward remittance of the U.S. currency, traders said.
DUBAI, March 6 Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Dubai's largest listed real estate developer Emaar Properties , said on Monday he was hoping for a better year after a "tough" 2016.
Emaar, which built the world's biggest tower, the Burj Khalifa, has an $11.4 billion backlog of projects, he said at an investment conference in Dubai.
Alabbar also said he was "cautiously optimistic" about Dubai's property market in years ahead. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
COLOMBO, May 29 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Monday in dull trade as dollar demand from importers outpaced exporter selling and inward remittance of the U.S. currency, traders said.
* Says it issued corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan with coupon rate of 5 percent