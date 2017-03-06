DUBAI, March 6 Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Dubai's largest listed real estate developer Emaar Properties , said on Monday he was hoping for a better year after a "tough" 2016.

Emaar, which built the world's biggest tower, the Burj Khalifa, has an $11.4 billion backlog of projects, he said at an investment conference in Dubai.

Alabbar also said he was "cautiously optimistic" about Dubai's property market in years ahead. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)