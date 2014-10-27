DUBAI Oct 27 The chairman of Dubai's biggest
real estate developer, Emaar Properties, said he
welcomed talk of a slowdown in the emirate's property market and
vowed to keep supplying new homes to help hold prices at "a
reasonable level".
Dubai real estate has gone from boom to bust to boom again
in the space of eight years. The market soared late in the last
decade, then crashed as a bubble burst, cutting residential
prices by more than half and nearly causing Dubai to default on
its debt.
Since then, an influx of foreign money, particularly from
Arab countries blighted by war and civil unrest, has helped
Dubai's property sector rebound strongly. Prices are now roughly
around pre-crisis levels, up by about a third from a year ago.
"We will continue to supply the market - supply in the
market is good for our customers because it keeps prices at a
reasonable level," Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar told reporters
on Monday.
"In 2013, things went crazy because supply was limited. For
me as a long-term developer, this spike scares me, so I'm glad
people are saying, 'Oh, the market is cooling down.' I think
that is healthy."
Alabbar was speaking at the launch of the first phase of a
huge new high-end residential development called Dubai Creek
Harbour, a joint project between Emaar and Dubai Holding, the
personal investment vehicle of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin
Rashid al-Maktoum.
The entire project is slated eventually to cover nearly
1,500 acres and include two towers that the developer says will
be the tallest twin towers in the world.
Earlier in the day a senior official of the International
Monetary Fund said rises in Dubai property prices had moderated,
and were now less of a concern to the IMF. Previously, the IMF
had warned that rapid price rises could lead to another bubble
and crash in the sector.
A September report by property consultants JLL found Dubai's
residential rents and sales prices rose 2 percent and 1 percent
respectively in the third quarter of 2014 compared to the
previous quarter. That was slower than 3 percent and 6 percent
increases in the second quarter.
