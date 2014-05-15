DUBAI May 15 Dubai's Emaar Properties
said on Thursday that its revenue from villa sales dropped by
nearly 17 percent in the first quarter of the year, as it
extracted more income from malls and hotels instead.
The builder of the world's tallest tower generated revenue
of 256.91 million dirhams ($69.94 million) from sales of villas
in the first quarter compared to 308.73 million dirhams in the
corresponding period in 2013, a detailed earnings statement
released on Thursday showed.
However, the decline was partly offset by an increase in
revenue from its hospitality and rental portfolio.
Revenue from sales of apartment blocks, commercial units and
land rose by just 2.9 percent year-on-year to 653 million
dirhams.
Emaar reported a 55 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
in April, on the back of growing revenue from its malls and
hospitality business.
The developer diversified out of property sales after
Dubai's housing market prices slumped by more than half from a
2008 peak when the emirate's building boom went bust.
The company plans to spin off and sell 25 percent of Emaar
Malls Group through a public offering likely to take place in
London and Dubai later this year.
The cost of revenue from property sales in the quarter
dropped to 815.16 million dirhams from 993.18 million dirhams a
year ago.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and
Sunil Nair)