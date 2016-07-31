* Q2 profit 1.27 bln dhs, up 8 pct y-o-y - statement
* Q2 revenue 3.73 bln dhs, up 7 pct y-o-y
(Adds detail, context)
By David French
DUBAI, July 31 Dubai's Emaar Properties
, builder of the world's tallest tower, reported an 8
percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday as revenue
advanced.
The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority
stake, made a net profit of 1.27 billion dirhams ($345.8
million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.
That compares with a profit of 1.18 billion dirhams in the
year-earlier period.
SICO Bahrain forecast Emaar would make a quarterly profit of
1.06 billion dirhams.
Emaar's quarterly revenue was 3.73 billion dirhams, up from
3.50 billion dirhams a year earlier, which the company
attributed to "the achievement of new milestones that
contributed to higher revenue recognition", without elaborating.
The firm's shopping malls and hospitality businesses
generated revenue of 1.36 billion dirhams in the three months to
June 30, with its international operations making 533 million
dirhams.
It did not provide a comparative figure or context versus
the same quarter of 2015, but said in the statement that revenue
from the retail business in the first half of 2016 was flat to
the corresponding period of last year and came despite the
absence of The Address Downtown Dubai from its earnings.
The luxury hotel and residential tower, situated opposite
the Burj Khalifa, was ravaged by a huge fire on New Year's Eve,
which police later said was caused by an electrical short
circuit. The hotel is unlikely to reopen in 2016, Emaar said in
April.
Emaar's net profit in the first half of 2016 was 2.48
billion dirhams, 12 percent higher than the same six months of
last year.
Total property sales worth 10.44 billion dirhams were made
in the opening six months of the year, up 23 percent over the
corresponding period of 2015. Sales in Dubai jumped 45 percent
to 8.85 billion dirhams.
The Dubai real estate sector has softened since late-2014
after a three-year boom fed by inflows of cash from politically
unstable Arab nations.
The chairman of Emaar Properties, Mohamed Alabbar, admitted
in April that he was "really scared" of market conditions coming
into 2016 and the firm had undertaken severe cost cutting to
help meet the challenges.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
