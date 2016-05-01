DUBAI May 1 Dubai's Emaar Properties,
builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 17 percent rise
in first-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority
stake, made a net profit of 1.21 billion dirhams ($329.44
million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a
statement. That compares with a profit of 1.03 billion dirhams
in the year-earlier period.
SICO Bahrain forecast Emaar's first-quarter profit would be
1.22 billion dirhams.
Emaar's quarterly revenue was 3.53 billion dirhams, also up
17 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Tom Arnold)