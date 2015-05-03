DUBAI May 3 Dubai's Emaar Properties,
builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 7 percent rise
in first-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority
stake, made a net profit of 1.03 billion dirhams ($280.4
million) in the three months to March 31, Emaar said in a
statement.
That compares with a profit of 957 million dirhams in the
year-earlier period. It had reported rising profits in the
preceding seven quarters.
SICO Bahrain forecast Emaar would make a quarterly profit of
856.8 million dirhams.
Emaar's quarterly revenue was 3.01 billion dirhams, up from
2.39 billion dirhams a year earlier.
Emaar floated a 15.4 percent stake in its subsidiary, Emaar
Malls Group (EMG), in September.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
