* Eight banks to arrange meetings June 8-10

* Debut sukuk transaction for malls unit may follow (Adds roadshow details, context)

DUBAI, June 5 The malls unit of Dubai's Emaar Properties will hold meetings with fixed income investors ahead of a potential benchmark-sized sukuk issue, Emaar said on Thursday, in what would be a debut debt market transaction for the subsidiary.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Mashreq, Morgan Stanley, First Gulf Bank , National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered will be arranging the meetings on Emaar's behalf, a statement to the Dubai bourse said.

Roadshows, which will be handled by two teams, will commence in the United Arab Emirates on June 8, before moving to Singapore and London on June 9, ending with investor meetings in Hong Kong and London on June 10, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

A maiden sukuk issue for the unit may follow, subject to market conditions. Benchmark size is traditionally understood to be worth at least $500 million.

The parent company has sold two sukuk previously, both worth $500 million. The latest deal, a seven-year trade issued in July 2012, was quoted in the secondary market to yield around 3.54 percent at a z-spread of 188.9 basis points at 1045 GMT, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Emaar Malls was making efforts to establish a "sustainable capital structure" in preparation for a stock market flotation later this year, Moody's said on Monday when it assigned the firm a rating of Baa2, two notches above the parent's score.

The largest listed developer in Dubai plans to sell 25 percent of the unit to the public and list the business on the Dubai Financial Market in a deal expected to be worth around 8 to 9 billion dirhams ($2.18-$2.45 billion).

Emaar Malls, which owns Dubai Mall, one of the largest shopping centres in the world, also intends to repay its external secured debt of 3.5 billion dirhams and shareholder loans through a new 5.5 billion dirham seven-year loan, the rating agency said.

That financing is being provided by five local lenders, sources told Reuters last week. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith and Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)