DUBAI, July 8 Dubai's Emaar Properties
faces a risk of oversupply in the emirate's real estate market,
ratings agency Moody's said in a report on Tuesday, as the
developer launches new projects and embarks on expansion of its
existing assets.
Dubai is still recovering from its 2009 debt crisis but
property firms have launched a slew of new housing, retail and
hospitality projects - stoking fears of another boom-bust cycle
in the emirate's real estate market.
Most recently, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
al-Maktoum announced plans on Saturday to build an entertainment
and hotel district that will include the world's largest
shopping mall and over 100 hotels.
Emaar has also launched many new residential projects this
year and is also expanding its flagship Dubai Mall.
Moody's said while Emaar's hospitality and retail assets
provide a cushion against market volatility, more developers are
launching similar projects and thereby running a risk of
overcapacity.
"There is a risk that the company embarks on a significant
multi-year capital spending plan in the current market up-cycle
to not only launch new developments but also expand its
hospitality and retail assets at a time when competitors are
increasingly becoming active in these sectors, which could
create overcapacity," said Rehan Akbar, Moody's analyst and
author of the report.
Moody's rates Emaar Properties at Ba1, one notch below
investment grade, although its malls unit - which Emaar plans to
list in Dubai later this year and which sold a sukuk for the
first time last month - is two notches higher at Baa2 due to the
strength of the company's retail business.
Dubai's market has rebounded strongly over the past two
years and home prices have already reached the pre-crisis levels
that were achieved in 2008.
Regulators have introduced a series of measures to curb
speculation in the property market, including an increase in
property registration fees.
But Moody's said these measures were not sufficient and
added that home prices have already at the "upper bound of
affordability" for many buyers.
"...recently launched projects are being traded at 5-30
percent premiums and developers are increasingly marketing
projects with lax payment plans," it said.
The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly warned Dubai
of a potential real estate bubble and said stronger measures
were needed to counter property speculation.
Shares in Emaar were down 0.5 percent at 0705 GMT in line
with the Dubai bourse which also retreated by 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Sophie Walker)