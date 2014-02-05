DUBAI Feb 5 Dubai's largest real estate
developer Emaar Properties regained an
investment-grade credit rating on Wednesday, marking the
emirate's strong recovery from its financial crisis five years
ago.
Standard and Poor's raised its long-term rating of Emaar to
BBB-minus, the lowest investment grade, from BB-plus. In 2009,
S&P had cut the state-linked firm to junk status as the global
credit crunch and a crash of Dubai's property market ravaged
balance sheets in the emirate.
The market is now recovering strongly, with home prices up
some 20 percent last year, allowing Emaar to resume launching
ambitious projects. Its retail and hotel assets are also
allowing it to benefit as Dubai's trade and tourism industries
prosper.
"The rating action reflects the sound performance of Emaar's
high-quality, Dubai-based leasing and hospitality assets, which
constitute a large share of total earnings," S&P said on
Wednesday.
"The upgrade also incorporates Emaar's successful launch and
presale of new high-margin developments in Dubai."
It added that the recent conversion of $498 million of
convertible Emaar notes into equity had resulted in a sizeable
reduction in the company's financial leverage.
Emaar, builder of the world's tallest skyscraper, the Burj
Khalifa, is 31 percent owned by the Dubai government. Since the
government has not sought a credit rating, Emaar is seen as an
indicator of investor confidence in the emirate.
The company's share price plunged from a peak of nearly 29
dirhams in late 2005 to a low of 1.7 dirhams in 2009, and is now
at 7.93 dirhams.
Emaar is expected in coming days to report a 22 percent
year-on-year rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 622 million
dirhams ($169 million), according to the median forecast of
analysts polled by Reuters.
