CAIRO, June 1 Emaar Misr, the Egyptian unit of
Dubai's Emaar Properties, said on Monday it would
offer 14.9 percent of its shares in an initial public offer that
could raise up to $353 million between June 16 and 25.
The Emaar listing is expected to be the largest flotation on
the Cairo exchange since 2007. The Egyptian subsidiary has a
portfolio of investments in Egypt worth around 53 billion
Egyptian pounds ($6.95 billion), according to its website.
A tranche of the offer for retail investors will comprise 90
million shares and a tranche for institutional investors will
offer 510 million shares, the firm said in an announcement in
Egyptian newspapers.
The subsidiary of Dubai's largest real estate developer said
the shares will be priced at a maximum of 4.49 Egyptian pounds
each, meaning the offer is expected to raise 2.69 billion pounds
($353 million).
A source informed about the offer process told Reuters the
final price would be less than 4.49 pounds per share "but that
hasn't been decided so far".
The source said the company would announce a price guidance
per share on Thursday and that trading on the bourse would start
at the end of the month.
Last month, Emaar Misr said its board had recommended to
shareholders that the developer offer 600 million shares on the
Cairo bourse to raise up to 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds.
It said at the time it would price the shares at 4.70
Egyptian pounds each on the recommendation of accounting and
advisory firm Grant Thornton.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
