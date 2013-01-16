DUBAI Jan 16 Emaar Properties, the
emirate's largest listed property developer, has no immediate
plans to spin off its malls business or its Turkish unit, a
spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday.
Emaar, builder of the world's largest mall, will list its
malls unit on the emirate's bourse when market conditions are
favourable and it plans a listing for its Turkish unit in
Istanbul, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources
that it did not identify. No timeframe for the listing was
provided in the article.
"There are no plans for such listings in the immediate term
and any such decisions will be taken based on strategic
requirements of the Group, and subject to all mandatory
approvals," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement
to Reuters.
Another source close to the company told Reuters that a
spin-off of the malls business was an option that Emaar had
considered in the past, but it was unlikely to happen for now
because of soft stock market conditions in the United Arab
Emirates.
The developer has shifted its focus in recent years away from
the emirate's property market and towards its more profitable
retail and hospitality business.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)