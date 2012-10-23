BRIEF-China Real Estate plans project JV worth 70 mln yuan with partner
* Says it plans to set up a project JV for real estate development with a Suzhou-based investment firm, and will invest 63 million yuan in it to hold 90 percent stake
DUBAI Oct 23 Emaar Properties : * Dubai's Emaar Properties Q3 net operating profit 387 million
dirhams versus 406 million dirhams year-ago * Q3 revenue 1.6 billion dirhams versus 1.9 billion dirhams year-ago -
statement * Emaar chairman says Dubai property sector witnessing "upward revision" in prices * Says seeing high-level demand for new projects in strategic locations * Average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters expected Q3 earnings of 516.2 mln
* Says it plans to set up a project JV for real estate development with a Suzhou-based investment firm, and will invest 63 million yuan in it to hold 90 percent stake
DUBAI, June 5 Bahrain's GFH Financial Group has agreed to postpone talks to acquire Dubai-based Shuaa Capital due to both parties not reaching acquisition terms and not receiving initial regulatory approval yet, it said in a bourse statement.