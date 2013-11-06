ABU DHABI Nov 6 Emirates Aluminium (Emal) is
ahead of schedule with the expansion of its production capacity
to 1.3 million tonnes a year and expects to complete the project
in mid-2014, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Emal's $4 billion project to boost capacity from about
800,000 tonnes a year had been expected to be completed by the
end of 2014.
"We are three months ahead of schedule on that," CEO Saeed
al-Mazrooei told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in
Abu Dhabi, adding that he expects strengthening global demand to
absorb the company's increased output.
Canadian engineering contractor SNC-Lavalin said in
September that it had achieved the first hot-metal production
from the expanded facility nearly three months ahead of
schedule.
Mazrooei said that Emal's production could rise to 810,000
tonnes for 2013 before hitting 1.3 million tonnes next year.
Analysts polled by Reuters last month see the aluminium
market remaining oversupplied by about 600,000 tonnes next year,
against the 1 million tonnes forecast in a previous poll.
Although benchmark London Metal Exchange aluminium
is trading around $1,828 a tonne, Emal is selling at an average
price of about $2,200.
"The premium is good," Mazrooei said, referring to the
amount paid above LME prices to withdraw physical aluminium from
warehouses registered by the exchange. "The LME is low. It is
healthy for us."
Aluminium premiums climbed nearly 5 percent last month,
while benchmark aluminium on the LME fell by about 1 percent.
Producers rely on a high premium to remain profitable,
especially in an oversupplied market.
Emal is one of the United Arab Emirates' two flagship
aluminium businesses - alongside Dubai Aluminium - that are to
merge to create the world's fifth-largest aluminium company with
an enterprise value of $15 billion.