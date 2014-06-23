Reuters Market Eye - Emami Ltd (EMAM.NS) gains 2 percent after the company on Friday said it is entering into an agreement with Royal Hygiene Care to buy 'She Comfort', its sanitary napkin brand.

"Feminine hygiene is an 21-billion-rupee market and is largely underpenetrated, presenting Emami an immense opportunity to scale up the 'She Comfort' brand, which is expected to be acquired for 400 million rupees," said Edelweiss in a report on Friday.

'She Comfort' currently has a market share of 2-3 percent in the category, Edelweiss report added.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)