GENEVA Dec 7 The International Air
Transport Association (IATA) cut its forecast for airline
industry profits by a quarter to $3.5 billion for 2012 and
warned the industry could plunge to an $8.3 billion loss if
Europe's debt problems trigger another banking crisis.
IATA, whose 240 airlines carry 84 percent of global traffic,
had previously forecast industry profits of $4.9 billion in 2012
after an estimated profit of $6.9 billion this year. The 2011
figure remains unchanged in IATA's latest industry outlook.
"The biggest risk facing airline profitability over the next
year is the economic turmoil that would result from a failure of
governments to resolve the eurozone sovereign debt crisis," said
IATA Director General Tony Tyler on Wednesday.
"Such an outcome could lead to losses of over $8 billion,
the largest since the 2008 financial crisis," he added.
So far aviation has been relatively optimistic about its
prospects as Europe teeters on the edge of recession, with
rising demand in Asia and capacity restraint in North America
seen boosting profits and driving talk of a two-speed market.
But IATA, whose members include the likes of International
Airlines, Lufthansa, Air China and
American Airlines, said it could not ignore growing
economic risks.
North American airlines are performing better than their
European rivals after cutting costs and holding down capacity
but IATA said the recent American Airlines bankruptcy filing
underscored the sector's fragility.