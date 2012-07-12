NEW YORK, July 12 The number of U.S. homeowners that were underwater on their mortgages fell in the first quarter as home prices rose, data analysis firm CoreLogic said on Thursday.

There were 11.4 million homeowners that owed more on their mortgages than their home was worth in the first quarter of the year, down from 12.1 million in the last three months of 2011, CoreLogic said.

That accounted for 23.7 percent of homes with a mortgage, down from 25.2 percent in the fourth quarter last year.

The housing market has shown signs of stabilization with home prices starting to rise again at the beginning of the year. The large number of underwater homeowners has been one of the obstacles facing the sector, raising concerns borrowers will choose to walk away from their homes rather than struggle with hefty mortgages.

An additional 2.3 million borrowers had less than 5 percent equity, considered to be near negative equity.

"In the first quarter of 2012, rebounding home prices, a healthier balance of real estate supply and demand, and a slowing share of distressed sales activity helped to reduce the negative equity share", Mark Fleming, chief economist at CoreLogic, said in a statement.

"While the overall stagnating economic recovery will likely slow the housing market recovery in the second half of this year, reducing the number of underwater households is an important step toward reducing future mortgage default risk," said Fleming.

There were 1.9 million borrowers who were only 5 percent underwater. If home prices continue to rise over the next year, those borrowers could return to a positive equity position, the report said.

The bulk of those underwater were concentrated in the lower end of the market. Among homes valued at less than $200,000, 31 percent of borrowers were underwater, almost double the 15.9 percent underwater share for properties over $200,000.

Hard-hit Nevada had the highest share of negative equity, with 61 percent of all mortgaged properties underwater. Florida came in second, followed by Arizona, Georgia and Michigan. The five states had a combined average negative equity share of 44.5 percent.