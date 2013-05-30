TOKYO May 30 Banks have failed, the yen has
fallen and Japan's economy has collapsed, leading to political
turmoil. Its great ally, the United States, abandons it. Then
comes the final straw: an attack by North Korean guerrillas
posing as Korean tourists.
"From the Fatherland, With Love", by veteran Japanese
novelist Ryu Murakami, chronicles the political fumbling that is
the Japanese government's response and the eventual
counterattack by a motley group of homeless, psychotic misfits
using largely homemade weapons.
The book is written at least partly from the point of view
of the North Koreans, echoing this year's Pulitzer prize-winning
novel: "The Orphan Master's Son," by Adam Johnson.
Murakami, 61, who has played in rock bands and dabbled in
filmmaking, is often referred to as the "enfant terrible" of
Japanese literature for the dark, satiric lens he turns on
Japanese society. He spoke with Reuters about his book.
Q: You've said before that all your books start from a
"seed," what was the seed for this one?
A: After the end of the bubble economy, Japan -
economically, politically and socially - has had a sense of
being stalled. Many seriously unsettled misfits have emerged and
there are crimes as a result. There hasn't been anything big
like terrorism yet, but I wondered about a group of dangerous
young people getting together and doing something. On top of
that, I'd had (in mind) a vague story about the North Korean
High Command invading a Japanese city, Fukuoka. I started
feeling that I'd like to write about those misfits facing off
with the North Koreans.
Q: And from there?
A: I'd thought as far as North Korea attacking, but if the
real North Korean army came, it would just turn into an ordinary
war. There was a Hollywood movie just at that time with Michael
Caine, and they were trying to kidnap Churchill. German soldiers
dressed in English uniforms and pretending to be English
military, and that became a hint for me. If you have a group of
soldiers who are basically set up as rebels, that allows the
government to disown them - and that intrigued me. It wouldn't
become a war. If it became a war, it would just turn into a war
novel. I also thought the Japanese government would end up in a
very tight spot this way.
Q: North Korea, as it has shown up in novels like "The
Orphan Master's Son", is really still an unknown country. How
did you manage to come up with the North Korean characters?
A: I read a lot of books. A lot of books. There's also North
Korean movies that most people can't see - but there's one store
in Tokyo that sells those movies. I must have seen 10 movies or
so. As a result, I got a pretty good idea of peoples' lives.
Scenes of Pyongyang and the countryside show up in the news, and
of course I also spoke with refugees from North Korea in the
South. They'd always been asked about their escapes, apparently
- how and why - but instead I asked about their lives, where
they lived, please draw a map of the towns, diagram your houses,
and so on. They all thought I was a spy.
Q: Does the fact that the misfits fight back instead of the
government to repel these invaders symbolise something?
A: In principle, governments and companies are supposed to
guide their organisation in a certain direction and have an
image of what that direction is. The basic reason Japan's
government is dysfunctional is that they don't really seem to
understand which direction they should move in.
In most novels, if it was just entertainment, somebody like
James Bond emerges and fights everybody. I didn't want to write
that kind of book, I wanted the irony of these homeless and
really rather strange misfits ending up doing the fighting.
Q: Was envisioning North Korea the hardest part?
A: The North Korean High Command are the ones that tell all
the stories, that made things very difficult ... They tell all
the stories as if they're the only main characters. But of
course there are plenty of things all people have in common -
taking care of their parents, falling in love. We all have basic
things in common - that we're sad if our mother dies, it hurts
if you break a bone, your own son and daughter are unbelievably
dear to you. So I wrote based on that, and on the movies that
showed a special North Korean way of thought.
Q: Can anybody outside of North Korea understand it? Perhaps
the only way is through literature.
A: Nobody really knows the truth there...The thing I think
of most vividly is something that happened when the commandos,
pretending to be Korean tourists, checked into the hotel. One of
them touches some tissues sitting there. It's the softest thing
he's ever touched in his life. There's nothing like that in
North Korea. First of all they were surprised that Japan had the
skills to make something like this, but then they also realized
that they would never lose to people who were so soft as to use
fluffy paper like this. The tissue paper is a very simple symbol
that shows the distance and difference between the two
countries. And when I wrote that, it was a hint to me of how to
enter the minds of the commandos. I figured that would allow me
to really figure out how they thought.
Q: By using this kind of device in literature, you can
actually approach close to the truth.
A: Yes. It's all a question of imagination.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Paul Casciato)