LONDON Jan 28 Debut author and mental health
nurse Nathan Filer's novel "The Shock of the Fall", about a
schizophrenic young man dealing with guilt, was named as the
winner of the Costa Book Award for 2013 on Tuesday.
Filer beat novelist and bookmakers' favourite Kate Atkinson,
for "Life After Life", biographer Lucy Hughes-Hallett for "The
Pike", poet Michael Symmons Roberts for "Drysalter" and author
and political cartoonist, Chris Riddell, for "Goth Girl and the
Ghost of a Mouse", to win the honour and prize money of 30,000
pounds at the awards ceremony in London.
"This book stood out in a very good list," Rose Tremain,
chair of the judges panel, said in a statement.
"The voice in which the author has chosen to tell his story
is perfectly aligned with the subject matter and very well
sustained to the end."
The Costa Book Awards, named after a coffee shop chain, is
the only major British book prize open solely to authors
resident in the United Kingdom and Ireland and recognises books
across five categories - First Novel, Novel, Biography, Poetry
and Children's Book - published in the last year.
Filer, 32, is a writer and lecturer in Creative Writing at
Bath Spa University. He is a qualified mental health nurse and
for many years worked for the mental health service in Bristol
where he still lives.
