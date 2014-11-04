LONDON Nov 4 British author Helen Macdonald's
book "H is for Hawk" telling the poignant story of how she
trained a falcon as a way to deal with the grief of her father's
sudden death won the prestigious Samuel Johnson Prize for
Non-Fiction 2014 on Tuesday.
Macdonald, a writer, poet, historian and affiliated history
lecturer at Cambridge University, has said that training the
predatory goshawk she called Mabel introduced her to "a very
strange world" and that she found herself becoming "less and
less human" the more she learned about the bird's habits.
In announcing the prize, which carries a 20,000-pound
($32,000) cash award, the prize jury said the book "tells the
story of how the death of Helen's father triggered her to follow
a childhood dream and become a falconer, obsessed with the idea
of training her own goshawk".
"The book is an unflinchingly honest account of her struggle
with grief during the difficult process of the hawk's taming and
her own untaming.
Macdonald also incorporated in her book the biography of
novelist T. H. White, author of 'The Goshawk', which describes
his own struggle to train a hawk.
White, who died in 1964, was the author of a series of four
books about the Arthurian legends, known as "The Once and Future
Kings", that inspired the musical and film "Camelot".
He also wrote about training a goshawk in the 1930s, but the
bird escaped and his work was not published until the 1950s as
"The Goshawk", which Macdonald has said inspired her passion for
hawks.
Clair Tomalin, chair of judges, in a statement called it "a
book unlike any other".
"Writing about wild life and the environment has never been
better or better informed than this," she said.
The award to Macdonald, whose previous books include
"Falcon" and "Shaler's Fish", is the first time that two women
have won the Samuel Johnson Prize in succession.
Last year's winner was Lucy Hughes-Hallett for "The Pike"
about Italian poet Gabriele d'Annunzio, whose ideas had an
influence on the Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini.
The other five shortlisted titles were: John Campbell's
biography "Roy Jenkins"; Marion Coutts's "The Iceberg: A
Memoir"; Greg Grandin's "The Empire of Necessity"; Alison
Light's "Common People"; and Caroline Moorehead's "Village of
Secrets: Defying the Nazis in Vichy France".
The Samuel Johnson Prize is open to books in English on
current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel,
biography, autobiography and the arts published in Britain by
writers of any nationality.
(1 US dollar = 0.6246 British pound)
