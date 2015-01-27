LONDON Jan 27 British author Helen Macdonald's searing memoir about how she coped with the grief of her father's sudden death by training a goshawk won the 2014 Costa Book of the Year award on Tuesday.

Macdonald's book "H is for Hawk", which has received almost universal critical praise and garnered the prestigious Samuel John Prize for Non-Fiction in November, won on the first ballot by the panel of nine judges, jury president and novelist Robert Harris said.

Macdonald receives 35,000 pounds ($53,186) in prize money for her book, which Harris said was a "decisive winner".

"'H is for Hawk' has already had great success and has been acknowledged as a sort of modern classic but in the end you have to put that out of your mind when you're on a judging panel and just look at the books in front of you," Harris said.

He said Macdonald's book not only was a tale of her grief, and the challenge of training a bird of prey, but also had interwoven a biography of the late T.H. White, author of "The Once and Future King", who also had tried to train a goshawk.

"It does something quite unique and actually it does something that's quite relevant to the Costa Prize which...spans different genres of writing, so in a way it was a natural," Harris said.

"Some books win prizes because they demand it and then the public don't quite get it, but this is a book I think everyone will like."

Other books that were in competition with Macdonald's memoir included Ali Smith's "How to be both" which pairs the life of a 1960s teenager with that of a 15th century painter in Ferrara, and Emma Healey's "Elizabeth is Missing", narrated by an elderly woman who is suffering from dementia.

Also on the Costa shortlist were Welsh poet and teacher Jonathan Edwards's debut collection "My Family and Other Superheroes" and author and journalist Kate Saunders's children's book "Five Children on the Western Front", set during World War One.

All five of the finalist books had won in their individual categories, with the authors each receiving a 5,000-pound prize. ($1 = 0.6581 pounds) (Editing by Mark Heinrich)