By Claire Milhench
CAMBRIDGE, July 31 When Cambridge City Council
decided to hold a music festival in the historic English
university town back in 1964, few expected it to be going strong
50 years later.
But this year the Cambridge Folk Festival is celebrating its
golden anniversary in style with headliner Van Morrison - who
had to be courted for years before he agreed to attend - as well
as Roseanne Cash and Sinead O'Connor.
There also will be time for folksy pursuits like rapper
dancing, which is a dance using a short sword, and yarnbombing -
the graffiti version of knitting.
It's this eclectic approach that keeps people coming back
year after year to the festival, which runs from July 31 to Aug
3. And although it has evolved and expanded since the 1960s, it
is still held at the compact Cherry Hinton Hall site just
outside town.
"We have withstood the pressure to expand the festival or
move it to a larger site because we appreciate the intimacy of
the performance is what people really like - the site and the
size of the marquees have been integral to our success," said
Eddie Barcan, who has run the festival since 1993.
This year Barcan is particularly pleased to have booked the
68-year-old Morrison, who has never played the festival before,
despite repeated invitations. "I've tried many times in the
past," Barcan said. "You just keep chipping away."
Barcan took up the baton after the death of local
firefighter Ken Woollard, who would organise the early festivals
from a public phone box outside Cambridge Fire Station. In his
first year he booked The Watersons, Peggy Seeger and a young
Paul Simon, who was a late addition to the bill.
The festival quickly developed a reputation for offering
everything from traditional British, Irish and American folk
music to cajun, zydeco, klezmer, roots and blues.
In later years it has attracted more popular artists, while
maintaining a good track record for spotting talent early.
Folk stalwarts Richard Thompson, plus Eliza and Martin
Carthy, who are part of the Waterson clan, will also be
performing. The Newcastle Kingsmen Sword Dancers will entertain
the crowd with some old school rapper dancing.
To celebrate the golden anniversary, 70-year-old John
Holder, who has sketched artists from the side of the stage down
the years, has created a special limited edition poster.
A compilation album featuring 50 of the best live tracks
recorded at the event is also planned and festival-goers have
been encouraged to knit a granny square for a giant woolly
banner to be assembled on site.
GOOD TRADITION
In February the festival's contribution to folk music was
recognised with a BBC Radio 2 Good Tradition Award, collected by
Barcan and Joan Woollard, Ken's widow, at a ceremony in the
Royal Albert Hall.
"There was a lovely, warm reaction on the night," Barcan
said. "I didn't expect it to be so well-received by the audience
- it was a very proud moment."
Still run by the council, the festival is regarded fondly
because it strives to provide the best amenities and biggest
names without gouging fans.
But this could be the last year the festival appears in its
current guise. The council is looking to establish a charitable
trust to run it.
Reflecting on his long tenure at the helm, Barcan says some
of his fondest memories date from 2002, despite heavy rain. "The
year Joe Strummer played we had terrible weather, probably the
worst mud I've ever seen at the site," he said.
Barcan recalls the ex-Clash vocalist creating an "amicable
chaos" around him: "He spent a lot of the day hanging out with
the site crew, misdirecting delivery drivers".
Rain or shine, organisers are determined this year will be
one to remember, with some surprise performances planned before
Morrison closes out the festival on Sunday night.
