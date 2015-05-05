LONDON May 5 German baritone Christian Gerhaher
was named best classical singer of 2014 and Latvian Andris
Nelsons the year's best conductor by Britain's Royal
Philharmonic Society (RPS) on Tuesday.
It was the second major award for Gerhaher, who last month
was named top male vocalist at the International Opera Awards.
Nelsons is the outgoing head of the Birmingham Symphony
Orchestra.
The RPS, which was founded in 1813 and commissioned
Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, gives awards at its annual May
dinner for "the best live classical music-making" in Britain
during the previous year.
Scottish percussionist Colin Currie was chosen as best
instrumentalist while English soprano Mary Bevan was the best
young singer.
The English National Opera, London's financially troubled
second house, got the award for opera and music theatre while
the Oxford Lieder Festival won the award for chamber music.
The London Contemporary Orchestra got the nod for best
ensemble. Danish composer Hans Abrahamsen won in the category of
large-scale composition and British composer Graham Fitkin won
for his chamber music.
Antonio Pappano, the music director of the Royal Opera
House, received the RPS Gold Medal, making him the 100th
recipient since the award was established in 1870, the society
said.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Tom Heneghan)