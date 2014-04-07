By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, April 4
LONDON, April 4 Boston-born Eileen Rose has a
string of Americana albums under her belt, but her new record
"Be Many Gone" has a more classic country feel, inspired by
years of honing her craft in Nashville's honky-tonks with her
side-project band, The Silver Threads.
"Nashville is just screaming hot right now," Rose said,
speaking to Reuters on the phone from country music's spiritual
home. "Everything's booming - it's on all the top 10 lists of
the hottest cities in the U.S."
Nashville's profile has been raised by the TV show of the
same name and country music is enjoying a revival, but Rose is
careful to draw a distinction between the poppier country
getting mainstream radio play and classic country music.
"What they are calling country now has given traditional
country a bad name. I have nothing against it, but I wish they'd
call it something else, because when I say I play country,
people think I mean songs about pick-up trucks and being down by
the creek. But that's not what I'm singing about."
Rose's new record recreates a warm vintage country sound
with pedal steel licks from co-producer "The Legendary" Rich
Gilbert, fiddle from Buddy Spicher, who has played with Bob
Dylan and Emmylou Harris, and "slap" upright bass from
rockabilly bassist Slick Joe Fick. Frank Black of The Pixies
also delivers an atypical vocal on "Each Passing Hour".
Rose moved to Nashville in 2008, partly at the request of
her publishing company, which wanted her to write with young
country singers, but Rose found it difficult. Despite this, she
felt at home in Nashville when she saw that "songwriter" was
listed as an occupation on her bank account forms. "It was like
a choir of angel voices came around," she said, laughing.
She now plays four-hour shifts with The Silver Threads five
times a week on Nashville's historic Lower Broadway, covering
classic country tracks by the likes of Loretta Lynn, Willie
Nelson and Johnny Cash. "My voice is bullet proof," she said.
Here are other comments she made:
Q: You have a Sicilian father and an Irish mother. How has
your Catholic upbringing influenced your songwriting?
A: Even if in your adult life you decide you don't believe
in God, that stuff gets in your bones. And those stories in the
Bible are so dramatic, you can draw from them. Songwriting is
about economy, so if you can use an archetype like Judas, which
says a lot with just the name, you can get a lot of depth in
your song without having to use a lot of words.
Q: "Be Many Gone" seems more mellow than some of your
earlier, acerbic work. What changed?
A: As you get older, the picture gets bigger - especially
when people start to die. You re-assess what you think is
important. In some of my older records I was hanging on to
things in an angrier way. Now I don't really sweat the small
stuff as much. Also, I want to write a song that's classic. I
want to write at least one song that outlasts me and to do that
you've got to write more universally.
Q: The new record includes "Prove Me Wrong", a song
co-written with Boo Hewerdine, a long-time collaborator of Eddi
Reader's. How did that come about?
A: We wrote that song years ago when I was living in a
100-year-old dairy cottage in Essex (England). I couldn't have
been living in a more English setting and we wrote a country
song. Maybe the universe knew I would be living in Nashville
before I did. We wrote it as a duet so we're trying to get some
dates together for when I tour Europe in September.
Q: You've now got your own label, The Holy Wreckords, with
Gilbert. What have you got lined up for that?
A: With my next record I just want voice, acoustic guitar
and pedal steel - I'm curious what would happen if I limit
myself. Rich and I made a record at home called "Bones", which
was really simple - bare-bones versions of my old songs and some
new ones. We did it in two days and it sold really well. So I've
started work on Bones 2 - More Bones!
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Larry King)