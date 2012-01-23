* Poll sees median 3.2 mln T sugar surplus in 2012/13
* Poll sees median 7.97 mln T sugar surplus in 2011/12
* Poll sees ICE raw sugar price at 23.90 cts/lb end-2012
* Poll sees Liffe white sugar at $600/t end-2012
By David Brough
LONDON, Jan 23 The global sugar surplus is
forecast to more than halve into next season, and prices look
set to ease by the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll
of 17 analysts issued on Monday.
The key questions for the global sugar trade in 2012 will be
whether cane output in top producer Brazil recovers after a
production setback, when and how much Brazilian cane will be
converted into ethanol biofuel instead of sugar, and the outlook
for exports from number two producer India.
"The surplus will have to be resolved," said Jonathan
Kingsman, managing director of Lausanne-based consultancy
Kingsman SA.
"This may be through a fall in world prices big enough to
persuade millers in the centre-south of Brazil to produce more
ethanol and less sugar."
According to a median of forecasts taken in the poll, the
global sugar surplus will stand at 7.97 million tonnes in
2011/12 and slip to 3.2 million tonnes in 2012/13.
This compared with a forecast in the previous Reuters sugar
poll, taken in July, of a 7.3 million tonne surplus in 2011/12.
Favourable weather and prices have led farmers to boost
plantings and big harvests have appeared across Europe, as well
as in key producers India and Thailand.
Buster Oxley, managing director of Sugaronline, said he did
not expect a big recovery in production in Brazil, which
reported disappointing yields due to older cane plants and
adverse weather.
"We don't see a dramatic turnaround in the Brazilian crop as
the fall in production last year was due mainly to an ageing
sugarcane crop," he said.
"We don't see any evidence of new crops coming through or
even the investment for new crops, which will take another two
years before their benefit will be reflected in production
results."
The Reuters poll predicted a median ICE benchmark
front-month raw sugar price of 22.00 cents a lb at the end of
the first quarter 2012, as the new centre-south Brazil harvest
kicks off, and 23.90 cents a lb at the end of 2012. Front-month
raw sugar futures finished 2011 at 23.30 cents a lb.
ICE front-month raw sugar futures stood at 24.90
cents a lb, up 0.01 cent or 0.04 percent, on Monday morning.
The poll forecast NYSE Liffe front-month white sugar futures
prices of $590 per tonne at the end of the first quarter
2012, and $600 per tonne at the end of 2012. Front-month white
sugar futures finished 2011 at $602 per tonne.
NYSE Liffe white sugar was up $4.2, or 0.7 percent,
to $649.80 per tonne on Monday morning.
Analysts said a major driver of the market outlook in 2012
would be how big an influence the price of ethanol will be in
Brazilian mills' decisions on whether to allocate cane to sugar
or ethanol production.
Analysts estimate the so-called "ethanol parity" - the sugar
price at which mills would convert cane to ethanol instead of
sugar - at some 19-21 cents a lb.
Several analysts said ICE raw sugar futures could
potentially test 20 cents a lb in the first half of 2012.
Uncertain weather patterns could easily upset the best laid
sugar price projections.
"The anticipated surplus is a bearish force, but possible
crop disruptions remain a potential risk," said Emmanuel Jayet,
head of statistics and research at Sucden.
WEATHER IMPACT
The impact of the weather phenomenon La Nina was a key
variable, potentially affecting sugar supply.
"La Nina would exacerbate the dryness in the centre-south of
Brazil, delaying crop maturation and crushing," said Kona Haque,
head of agricultural research at Macquarie Securities.
"But if we switch to El Nino (which is typical after La
Nina) from mid-year onwards, then you could get wet conditions,
which would affect sucrose content in the cane."
La Nina is a weather phenomenon usually linked to heavy
rains and flooding in the Asia-Pacific region and South America
and drought in Africa.
Analysts said investment funds' involvement in sugar futures
could diminish as uncertainty over the global economic outlook
and the euro zone debt crisis, increased risk aversion.
"Investment appetite has shrunk on wider economic fears but
will bounce back if these diminish and if the supply-demand
situation becomes tighter than expected," said Gary Mead, Editor
of worldcrops.com
Kingsman said that many investment funds had a difficult
year in 2011, and will need to prove to their investors that
they can add value in 2012.
"If they don't, then we expect investors to continue to
withdraw capital," he said.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt, Rene Pastor, Mayank
Bhardwaj, and Peter Murphy; Editing by Alison Birrane)