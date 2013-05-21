* SNB could unwind forex positions amid franc weakness
* IMF report compiled earlier in May, before franc slide
ZURICH May 21 The Swiss National Bank should
use any weakness in the franc to unwind the large foreign
currency reserves it has built up to keep a lid on its currency,
the International Monetary Fund said in a report released on
Tuesday.
The SNB set a cap of 1.20 Swiss francs to the euro in
September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of
deflation.
It then intervened heavily last year as the euro zone crisis
flared, selling francs and swelling its own foreign reserves to
prevent its currency from strengthening as investors sought
safety in the franc.
The SNB should maintain its cap on the franc, given low
inflation and growth and the risk of further capital inflows,
the IMF said in the report, compiled early in May before the
franc hit multi-month lows against the dollar and euro.
"The authorities should also take full advantage of any
capital outflows to unwind past currency interventions," the
IMF's executive board said in its Switzerland consultation
report, concluded on May 8.
The franc hit a nine-month low against the dollar and a
four-month low against the euro this month and could fall more
in coming months as concerns about a euro zone break-up wane and
risks of deflation in Switzerland mount.
The SNB should also consider introducing negative interest
rates on excess bank reserves if the franc comes under fresh
appreciation pressures, the IMF said, reiterating views
expressed in a March statement.
The central bank still sees the franc as overvalued and will
continue to defend its cap as long as necessary, SNB board
member Fritz Zurbruegg was quoted as saying last week.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Hugh Lawson)