By David Holmes
| REYKJAVIK
REYKJAVIK Dec 19 It is nearly midnight in late
November and an anorak-clad crowd several hundred strong is
stamping its feet in a field of tussocky grass in the north of
Iceland, scanning the horizon and hoping for a break in the
cloud.
A chance of seeing the Northern Lights has drawn busloads of
increasingly cold onlookers to this remote spot, but the
heavenly illuminations are so far living up to their elusive
reputation, even when the clouds briefly part to reveal a starry
display.
Our guide, though, is getting increasingly animated,
gesturing northwards and insisting that almost imperceptibly
faint glows are manifestations of our quarry.
The visitors seem unconvinced. "Are you sure that's not the
moon reflecting off a cloud?" asks one. "I want some of what
she's on," whispers another.
Suddenly, however, the sky clears and it's unmistakable - a
glow, dancing left to right, then a streak, quickly fading to be
replaced by more activity, glowing brighter then being replaced
by more celestial splodges and lines.
As a spectacle this display of the Aurora Borealis is less
dramatic than photographs would suggest is common, and less
colourful. But it's still intriguing, all the more so because of
its ephemeral quality. Certainly the crowd's mood has changed.
"That's really cool", says an American voice nearby.
Our evening had started several hours before, the tour
company having decided that two days of cloudy conditions had
cleared enough to be worth a try to view the Lights.
The appeal of the escapade, billed as a mystery tour in an
admission of its unpredictable outcome, is clear from the number
of buses making up our convoy motoring deep into the Icelandic
night.
A HIGHLIGHT
Iceland offers plenty other attractions, from the
geothermally heated Blue Lagoon to the Strokkur geyser reliably
spitting a plume of steam several metres (yards) into the air
every few minutes.
Good hotels are plentiful, from international chains to more
boutique establishments like the Holt a few minutes' walk from
the city centre. There's lots of choice in restaurants, too.
Offshore, whales can be seen.
But the appeal of the Lights probably outranks them all.
Our guide admits seeing them requires patience, describing
their origin in the interaction of solar emissions and the
earth's gravitational field, as well as reciting folklore about
dead souls and the like.
As we watch the evening's first display lose impetus we
drift back to the bus, but our guide becomes insistent again,
ordering us back out to watch a more impressive exhibition,
culminating in a series of streaks reaching from the horizon to
just above our heads.
Our guide is making sure we all saw, perhaps because our
pricey tickets remain valid for as long as we haven't been
sufficiently entertained by what she designates a "legal"
display.
Another lull prompts a return to the bus and the two-hour
drive back to Reykjavik. As we leave I glance back and can just
make out the Lights, performing on without us.
