Here’s the lowdown on the slickest hotels, hottest restaurants and chicest shops, from Paris and London to Dubai and Tokyo, that have made it onto the LUXE radar over the last few months.

Hotels

Steeped in 17th-century history, G-Rough Rome knows a thing or two about growing old gracefully. The palazzo is now the embodiment of concrete-chic, having been stripped back to its alluring antique frame and original terrazzo flooring, with mid-century fittings from iconic Italian designers and specially commissioned art works gracing each of just 10 boutique suites. (www.g-rough.com)

Design-centric French hotel group Mama Shelter has crossed the Atlantic to open their first North American outpost in Los Angeles. Outfitted by Philippe Starck in a paean to Hollywood, Mama LA caters to its celebrity clientele with self check-ins and extra special mod cons like in-room iMacs for pounding out that next screenplay. The Euro crowd packs in on weekends, and the Sunday brunch is a killer. (www.mamashelter.com)

She might be mature in name, but Sydney’s heritage-listed The Old Clare Hotel is anything but geriatric in her new guise as a stylish boutique stay. Industrial-tinged rooms feature exposed brick-and-wood walls, salvaged furniture and exhibitionist showers. And to top it all off? A roof bar and lap pool. (www.theoldclarehotel.com)

Restaurants

Once the reserve of floppy-mopped Hughs and their pony-loving pals, the Clapham Old Town scene in southwest London is finally coming up roses, thanks to farm-to-fork restaurant The Dairy. Earnest and exuberant young guns head up the British-focused, seasonal tasting menu, which draws on mostly local produce. As one of London’s hottest newcomers, this is a tough table to secure. Book at least one month in advance or be prepared to dine at 6 p.m. (www.the-dairy.co.uk)

Located just off the retail mecca that is Barcelona’s Passeig de Gràcia, the cavernous, Art Deco-style, former factory El Nacional caters to every foodie whim from carnivorous cravings and fresh seafood to afternoon tea and tapas-like tidbits. And with fashionable cocktail, caña and riserva wine bars, you can pretty much park yourself here for the night. (www.elnacionalbcn.com)

As one would expect, upscale Americana is the name of the game at New York’s Ralph Lauren Polo Bar. A firm Fashion Week favourite, the equestrian-inspired clubhouse pays tribute to Ralph’s quintessential East Coast fashion brand. Expect VIPs rubbing shoulders and nibbling crab cakes, but order the burger. (www.ralphlauren.com)

Shops

Dubai’s hip arts hub Alserkal Avenue plays host to the cARTel, a slick fashion/art mash-up in monochrome and a much-needed antidote to the Emirates’ label mania. You can find the usual global brands here, but leave time for local luminaries like Essa and Amber Feroz, then hang about for regular curated events, including film nights, exhibitions and indie gigs.

What’s more, cARTel offers a VIP home and hotel service where new products are delivered straight to you, but with a space this cool, we recommend you rock up. (www.thecartel.me)

Over in Bangkok, St. Martin’s and London College of Fashion alumnus Vatanika Patamasingh wows with her standout collection of thoroughly modern, feminine clothing in a bold palette of block colours and striking prints. With ranges sold in Paris and worn by the likes of British model Cara Delevingne, Vatanika is one of the few Thai designers to make it onto the international runway. (www.vatanika-design.com)

Looking to replace the dinner service? Head to Yamada Heiando in Tokyo. This impressive 96-year-old store is the Japanese imperial family’s go-to for exquisite lacquer tableware and home decorative pieces. Stock up on cherry blossom chopsticks, black and gold-brushed sake bowls and pretty jewel boxes. And if you’re souvenir shopping, their smartphone cases and intricately painted pen sets make sweet gifts. (www.heiando1919.com)

