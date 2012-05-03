May 3 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $40.5 billion in the April
23 week to $9,814.1 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,832.8 billion vs.
$9,832.5 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended April 23 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,256.0 up......8.0 vs 2,248.0.....2,248.3
M-2....9,814.1 down...40.5 vs 9,854.6.....9,854.6
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,832.8 vs ...9,832.5
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.5 vs.....2,215.0
M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,798.5 vs.....9,769.1
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended May 2 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,451,128 vs.rvsd.1,502,996
Seasonal Loans..................13 vs..............8
Total Borrowings.............6,627 vs..........7,009
Excess Reserves..........1,457,755 vs......1,510,005
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,862 vs.........98,315
Required Reserves..........107,973 vs.........94,745
Total Reserves...........1,556,616 vs......1,608,320
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,549,989 vs......1,601,311
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,616,508 vs......2,660,046
One week ended May 2 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........6,628 up...............1
Primary Credit...............83 up..............75
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............14 up...............3
Asset-Backed..............6,531 down............77
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-864 down...........258
Balances/Adjustments......1,927 vs............unch
Currency...............1,100,493 up...........1,250
Treasury Deposits.......120,748 up..........42,250
Maiden Lane LLC...........4,176 up.............118
Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........19,975 up...........2,320
One week ended May 2 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,845,858 down......14,577
Treasuries held outright..1,666,892 down.........152
Agencies held outright.......94,571 down..........90
Mortgage-Backed secs........847,805 down......13,180
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............177,870 up...........684
Other Fed liabilities........77,037 up.........2,040
Other deposits with Fed......15,424 down......21,980
Foreign deposits................138 up.............8
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,495,805 up........13,434
Factors on May 2
Bank borrowings...............6,801 vs.........6,576
Float..........................-851 vs..........-804