FRANKFURT, March 14 The German
government's plans to cut solar power incentives are
"manageable" for Wacker Chemie, one of the world's
largest maker of polysilicon for the solar industry, a top
executive at the company told a German newspaper.
So-called feed-in tariffs, which force utilities to buy
surplus electricity from owners of solar power installations at
state-administered prices, helped Germany's solar industry to
blossom over the past decade but the government is now preparing
to cut the aid.
"We regard the additional one-off reduction (that is being
discussed) as ambitious but manageable," the head of Wacker's
polysilicon unit, Ewald Schindlbeck, was cited as saying in
daily Frankfurter Rundschau on Wednesday.
"That is okay because the prices for solar installations
have also fallen drastically over the last few months."
This would likely allow buyers of new solar installations to
still get an acceptable return on their investments, he said,
adding that Wacker would have to cut silicon production costs to
adjust to then new regulatory conditions.
Leaders of Germany's ruling coalition will meet with
regional ministers on March 21 to consult on controversial plans
to cut solar power incentives, coalition sources told Reuters
last week.
Subsidy cuts of up to 37 percent were slated for March 9,
although sources now say these could be delayed until April 1
and may be watered down, due to opposition.
Wacker said in January it expects margins at its cash-cow
polysilicon unit to fall in the medium term, due to shrinking
demand from the solar industry where tough conditions have
forced some players out of the market.
