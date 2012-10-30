OTTAWA Oct 30 A new Canadian composite leading
indicator showed a rise in September for the second straight
month, suggesting Canada's economy would continue to expand
despite global headwinds.
The index, launched earlier this month by a think tank
called the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, rose 0.2 percent in
September following a 0.1 percent increase in August. The index
had decelerated during the first half of the year.
Strength in the financial components of the index propelled
the increase while the housing index was the weakest factor, the
institute said in a release.
The money supply grew, stock prices on the Toronto Stock
Exchange steadied after months of declines, commodity prices
firmed and the spread between interest rate for private and
public borrowers fell to its lowest level in two years.
The housing index fell 2.5 percent, dragged down by lower
housing starts and existing home sales.
Four of the nine components in the index increased in
September, three were unchanged and two declined.
The institute created the new index to try to fill a void
left by the cancellation by the government agency Statistics
Canada of its composite leading indicator in May.
Macdonald-Laurier changed the composition of the index to
enable it to predict economic performance further out, and built
a series of historic data using the new criteria.
The think tank said that on average the new index signals
recessions with a lead time of 7.4 months.