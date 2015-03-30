(Repeats with no change to text)

SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has signed a firm order from Air France-KLM for 17 of its regional E-Jets in a deal worth $764 million at list prices, it said on Monday.

The airline's regional subsidiary KLM Cityhopper will fly the 15 E175s and two E190s in single-class layouts, replacing 19 Fokker F70s and joining 28 E190s already in service.

Embraer is set to deliver the first new E190 by December and the E175s will begin arriving in the first half of 2016.

The deal includes an option to buy an 17 additional E-Jets for KLM Cityhopper or Air France regional carrier Hop. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Editing by Greg Mahlich)