BRASILIA Feb 12 Embraer SA, the
world's largest maker of regional aircraft, forecasts the
Asia-Pacific region will take delivery of 1,500 new jets of
70-130 seats over the next 20 years, totalling $70 billion, the
company said on Wednesday.
Nearly two-thirds of the projected deliveries are expected
to support market growth, with the remainder replacing ageing
aircraft, the Brazil-based company added in a statement.
Embraer has a global market share of 51 percent of orders
and 62 percent of deliveries since 2004 on the 70-130 seat
segment, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)