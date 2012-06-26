* Companies join forces on KC-390 military tanker, cargo jet
* Partnership to share expertise, study sales possibilities
SAO PAULO, June 26 U.S.-based Boeing Co
and Brazil's Embraer said on Tuesday they would
collaborate on some aspects of developing Embraer's KC-390
military transport and refueling jet, tightening relations
between the two countries' defense industries.
The companies will share expertise and study possibilities
for joint sales, the heads of their defense units told reporters
in Sao Paulo. Boeing defense chief Dennis Muilenburg said the
KC-390 complemented the U.S. manufacturer's lineup of larger
military transport planes.
"We're not selecting a risk-sharing partner or a supplier
here," said Embraer's defense chief, Luiz Carlos Aguiar. "It's
simply a technical collaboration with a leading company that has
been through similar experiences in military transportation."
Embraer currently has letters of intent for at least 60
planes from partner countries involved in the program's supply
chain. The company sees a market for up to 700 new cargo planes
worth more than $50 billion by 2025 as countries replace aging
versions of the C-130 Hercules, made by Lockheed-Martin Corp.
Boeing and Embraer's collaboration comes as both are vying
for key defense contracts in each other's backyards.
Boeing has been working for years to land a Brazilian jet
fighter contract for its F-18 Super Hornet worth an initial $4
billion. Embraer submitted a second bid this month for a $355
million U.S. Air Force contract for 20 planes in Afghanistan.