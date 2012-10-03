* Export data, new orders point to slower backlog erosion

* Revenue pipeline likely still at 6-yr low on weak demand

* Analysts look to U.S. regional airlines for wave of orders

By Cesar Bianconi

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 Brazilian planemaker Embraer's order backlog may have shrunk at a slower pace in the third quarter, boosting hopes the world's largest maker of regional jets will avoid a production cut next year.

This week, Brazil's Industry and Trade Ministry reported airplane exports from July to September worth $1.1 billion, while Embraer announced new orders in its commercial and defense units worth about $500 million in the same period.

Based on those numbers, Embraer's backlog - or the value of unfulfilled orders that is used as a gauge of future revenue - may have remained above $12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters calculations. The backlog, which is now at the lowest level since June 2006, slumped 12.2 percent to $12.9 billion in the second quarter from the prior quarter.

Many analysts believe Embraer ought to reduce production sooner rather than later, as the company struggles with weak demand for commercial planes and a potential build-up in unwanted inventory. Executives say they are not considering output cuts for next year.

UBS Securities analysts led by Darryl Genovesi wrote in a report on Tuesday that, even as his team forecasts a modest increase in production for the coming years and expects orders to keep coming in, "we see Embraer's regional jets' production rates as unsustainable."

Embraer has forecast one new commercial jet order for each delivery this year, but weak global demand for regional jets this year is pushing that target further from reach. Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado acknowledged last week in Geneva that the sales goal was looking increasingly tougher this year.

At the end of June, Embraer's backlog shrank to around two years' worth of revenue, compared with more than seven times annual revenue at industry giants such as Boeing.

Still, analysts such as BTG Pactual's Rodrigo Goes expect a wave of pent-up demand from U.S. regional airlines to trigger more than 300 regional jet orders over the next three years, which could quickly replenish Embraer's withering backlog.

"We remain optimistic with Embraer ' s outlook, given potential new orders from regional customers ... and better seasonality for deliveries and backlog formation in the second half," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts led by Ronald Epstein, wrote in a note to clients.

Cancellations, defense revenue and domestic deliveries to private jet owners or Brazilian airlines Azul and Trip, which fly Embraer's regional jets, are not reflected in the Thomson Reuters calculation for the backlog.

The company is expected to release data on third-quarter deliveries in the coming days.