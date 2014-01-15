SAO PAULO Jan 15 Embraer SA ,
the world's largest maker of regional aircraft, met its delivery
targets for its commercial and executive segments last year
after a surge in sales in the fourth quarter.
The São José dos Campos, Brazil-based company delivered 90
commercial planes and 119 executive jets for the full year,
according to a securities filing on Wednesday. Embraer targeted
deliveries of 80 to 90 light executive jets and 25 to 30 large
executive jets for 2013.
Embraer targeted deliveries of 80 to 90 light executive jets
and 25 to 30 large executive jets for 2013, and 90 to 95
commercial jets last year.
The numbers confirmed expectations of a recovery in demand
for regional aircraft. In December, Paulo Cesar de Souza e
Silva, Embraer's head of commercial aviation, told Reuters the
company expected robust sales of commercial planes in 2014, with
Eastern Europe and Russia among the most promising regions for
new business.
The company said in the filing its backlog of firm orders, a
measure of future revenue based on deliveries going forward,
rose to $18.2 billion at the end of December from $17.8 billion
in September.
In December, Embraer received an order from American
Airlines Group Inc for up to 150 aircraft. At the time,
Embraer said it would include the order, with a value of $2.5
billion at current list prices, in its fourth-quarter order
backlog.
In the fourth quarter, Embraer's commercial plane deliveries
stood at 32, while executive jets rose to 53. The company
delivered 19 commercial jets and 25 executive jets in the prior
quarter.
Common shares of Embraer rose 0.5 percent to 19.94 reais in
SãO Paulo. The stock is up about 41 percent in the past 12
months.