SAO PAULO May 7 Embraer SA ,
the world's largest regional aircraft maker, will set up a 131
million real ($59 million) investment fund for projects in the
Brazilian aerospace industry alongside a number of state
entities, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Embraer will start the fund with state development bank
BNDES, the São Paulo State Development Agency and
Finep, a federal government-funded research and development
institution, according to the filing.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr)